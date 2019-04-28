Jose Gonzalez Suarez

March 5, 1948 - April 16, 2019

Resident of Oakley

Jose Suarez, age 71, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Sutter Delta Medical Center in Antioch. He married the love of his life Elena Suarez on October 11, 1976, in Reno. He touched many lives with his gentle spirit and positive outlook on life.

Jose truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; spending time playing with his grandchildren, cooking, scratching lottery tickets, working in the garden and telling stories with friends and family. A beloved husband, father, and grandfather who will be remembered as a wonderful man who loved and is loved.

Jose is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Elena; two devoted children, Jesse Gonzalez and Sylvia Bustamante; four grandchildren, Gia and Zoe Suarez-Gonzalez and Mateo and Roman Bustamante; and many other loving relatives and friends. His generous loving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.

Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 10-11 a.m. and Funeral Liturgy at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony's Church, 971 O'Hara Ave in Oakley. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Antioch. Reception at the St. Anthony Church Hall will follow the burial.





View the online memorial for Jose Gonzalez Suarez Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary