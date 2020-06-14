Colonel Jose J. OlveraJune 24, 1935 - June 2, 2020Resident of Denver, CO.The Colonel flew his final mission June 2, 2020, 84 years young.Born in Pittsburg, CA , the first born and only son of hard working Mexican immigrants Joe & Jennie Olvera. Jose was raised in Richmond, CA during World War II. After graduating with honors from Richmond High School, Jose was honorably chosen to attend West Point, one of the most prestigious military academies in this country.After West Point and with a desire to serve his country and fly, Jose enlisted with the Air Force also earning his Masters in Aeronautical Engineering. During his 26 year career in the Air Force, he proudly served two tours in Vietnam as a jet fighter earning many medals including the Bronze Star and the Distinguished Flying Cross.He later served on the Inter American Defense Board in Washington D.C. strengthening relations between the United States and Latin America. Jose was later selected as a Diplomat in the US Embassies of Argentina and Mexico establishing well-meaning partnerships with those two countries.Jose is survived by his wife Dianne, his 6 children, Elizabeth, John, Rick, Steve, Chris and David, 8 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and also his sisters Elsie Allen (Jim) and Linda Olvera.DUTY HONOR COUNTRYFor further info. contact: lindao2@sbcglobal.net