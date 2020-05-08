Jose M. IbonJuly 29, 1957 - May 2, 2020Resident of PittsburgJose passed peacefully surrounded by his family on May 2nd. Born in Pittsburg he worked at the Longs Drugs Corporate Office for many years. He was a member of the Guadalupana Society for 30 years and was always giving of his time to volunteer at church. He was the Martha Stewart of the family decorating for every gathering and making sure his hors d'oeuvres were on point. He was good-hearted, funny, quick witted, always thought of others before himself and we all knew that if we asked for his opinion he was going to give it straight up like his favorite cocktail.Jose is survived by his mother, Josefina Ibon; 3 siblings Lupe (Kiko) Perez, Steve (Laura) and Leticia Bologna. Along with numerous nieces and nephews as well as 6 godchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Jose P. Ibon and brother David Ibon.Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.