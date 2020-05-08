Jose M. Ibon
1957 - 2020
Jose M. Ibon
July 29, 1957 - May 2, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg
Jose passed peacefully surrounded by his family on May 2nd. Born in Pittsburg he worked at the Longs Drugs Corporate Office for many years. He was a member of the Guadalupana Society for 30 years and was always giving of his time to volunteer at church. He was the Martha Stewart of the family decorating for every gathering and making sure his hors d'oeuvres were on point. He was good-hearted, funny, quick witted, always thought of others before himself and we all knew that if we asked for his opinion he was going to give it straight up like his favorite cocktail.
Jose is survived by his mother, Josefina Ibon; 3 siblings Lupe (Kiko) Perez, Steve (Laura) and Leticia Bologna. Along with numerous nieces and nephews as well as 6 godchildren. He was preceded in death by his father Jose P. Ibon and brother David Ibon.
Visitation will be held on Friday, May 8, 2020 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel.


View the online memorial for Jose M. Ibon



Published in East Bay Times on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
8
Visitation
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 8, 2020
Manuel, I'm so glad that the last few times we ran into each other, we hugged and shared a laugh. You were the kind of person that people felt comfortable around and that always had positive energy and a smile and definitely attitude! We looked forward to that! You have taken a piece of our hearts :( Rest in peace cousin
Virjinia Reyes
Family
May 8, 2020
I was blessed with working with Jose at Longs Drug Stores for 17 years. He was kind, a good listener and had a great personality. May God bless you Jose and your family in this time of sorrow.
Vickie Shubin
Friend
May 7, 2020
I worked with Jose at Longs. I didn't keep in touch as often as I should have, but will miss him. Please accept my condolences.
Ella DiPalmo
Coworker
