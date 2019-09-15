|
|
Jose Maria Maestre
November 1, 1929 - August 19, 2019
Resident of Oakland
Jose Maria Maestre, beloved husband, father, brother, grandfather and great-grandfather died August 19, 2019 of complications from a fall. He was born in Allentown, Pennsylvania on November 1, 1929. His father was Jose Maria Maestre and mother's maiden name was Anna Linde.
When he was a year old, he moved with his parents to Colombia, where his two brothers Neil and Leonard were born.
He moved back to Pennsylvania with his mother when he was 5 years old and then to New Jersey. His two sisters, Loretta and Linda, were born there.
He was drafted into the Army during the Korean War and was sent to Germany. When he returned, he enrolled at Rutgers University under the G.I. Bill.
In September 1962, he married Theodora Joan Racin and they shared a long and happy marriage until his death.
Jose worked in Marketing and Sales and as a technical writer for several companies over the course of his first career in business. In 1966, one of the companies relocated him to California where the family has lived ever since.
Several decades ago, he became a teacher for San Francisco Community College District, Mission Campus. He began with business courses and later taught computer applications classes. During this period of time, he actively worked on helping the dream of a new Mission campus become a reality.
Over the years, Jose had many interests. As a young man, he was fascinated by science fiction and belonged to a group in Greenwich Village where he met Isaac Asimov. Later, on the west coast, he belonged to the San Francisco Robotics Society. He was a gifted calligrapher, producing beautiful graduation certificates for hundreds of students long before computer graphics came along with its many fancy fonts.
He continued this love of calligraphy and shared this talent with many even in the last year of his life.
He was a lover of history! His home was filled with books about Rome, Greece, ancient Egypt, US history and more. He engaged all that he met in discussions about history.
He was a swimmer, belonging to the Hills Swim and Tennis Club for over 40 years. He swam ten or twenty laps daily well into his eighties and as an inspiration to all. He was grateful to all the staff there and brought them chocolates from time to time, becoming known as the "Chocolate-whisperer."
Family was always at the center of his life. In the early years with children, explorations of California were many and varied. Each weekend would find them exploring places up and down the coast. He read to all the children and grandchildren. He spent many hours in the garage with his grandchildren, teaching them how to use tools, how to build things. He passed on his love of music to family. He was proud of all that his children and grandchildren accomplished in life and delighted in their successes and joys.
Always the teacher, he wanted to pass on what he was excited about and interested in. In the last few years, that included space and the International Space Station. Imagine his delight when he discovered that his nephew, Nicholas, once worked for one of the astronauts!
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Theodora Joan, three daughters: Lauri Boyer-Murry (husband, Doug Murry), Rebekka Maestre (husband Phil Diehl) and Gwynn Maestre, by three grandchildren: Elizabeth Nieves (husband Antonio Nieves), Alex Boyer and Angelica Maestre, and a great-grandson, Antonio Jose Nieves, two sisters; Loretta Schulz and Linda Zaveta, a niece Jennifer Maestre and sister-in-law Jean Maestre.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 21st at 11 AM, Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 322 Saint James Drive, Piedmont, CA 94611.
In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be sent to Friends of the Mission Campus, 84 Berkeley Way, San Francisco, CA 94131.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019