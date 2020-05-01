Jose R. Perez
1943 - 2020
Jose R. Perez
August 12, 1943 - April 25, 2020
Resident of Hercules
Jose R. Perez passed away at his home in Hercules on Saturday, April 25, 2020 due to complications from longtime health issues resulting from diabetes. He is at peace.
Jose was born in Puerto Rico and came to Berkeley California when he was seven years old. He attended and graduated from Berkeley High School and shortly after became a firefighter for the Berkeley Fire Department. During his 32-year career there, he received numerous accolades and was well respected and loved by all who knew him. Jose was proud to have lived a life of service and dedication to his community.
Jose is survived by his partner, Donna Babick, sons James Perez, Jeff Perez, and Jay Carez (Cindy). He also left behind stepchildren Tammy Wenig (Seth), Shelli Babick, Amber Lineweaver (Andy) as well as grandchildren Bodhi, Phoenix, Andi Rose, Aiden, Marlo and Camden.
A Celebration of Jose's Life will be announced and held at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on May 1, 2020.
