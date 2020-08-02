Jose R.V. Torres, Jr.April 8, 1969 - July 24, 2020Resident of ConcordJose Torres Jr. passed away at 51 years old after a constant battle with various health issues. He was born and raised in California and was kind to everyone he met.He was born to Betty J. Torres and Jose R. Torres Sr. (deceased since 2014). He was shy but had his own sense of humor. He always knew how to cheer you up and was always a shoulder to cry on. He was the eldest son to Betty and Jose Sr, brother to Sylvia, Suzy, Fred, Mario, Georgina and Albert Sr., nephew to Magdalena Reynoso, and an amazing uncle to Selena, Mario Jr, Sierra, Brandon, Garrett, Katelyn, and Albert Jr. Jose Jr. was very caring and loving no matter who you were. He cared greatly for others. Rest In Peace, we all love and miss you so much. At his request, no services will be held.