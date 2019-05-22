Joseph Anthony Macaluso

March 14, 1943 - May 19, 2019

Formerly of Pleasant Hill; Resident of Brentwood

Joe "Gucci" passed away peacefully on Sunday from Esophageal Cancer. He formerly resided in Pleasant Hill for over 30 years, but within the last year moved to Summerset in Brentwood. He was a man of deep faith, who lived to serve others and put his family above all.

Joe was born in San Jose, CA to Mary and Tony Macaluso. He was a member of the first graduating class at St. John Vianney Elementary School in San Jose. He graduated from St. Francis High School in Mountain View. In between his schooling he spent three years serving in the Army. In 1971 he graduated from San Jose State with a degree in Social Work. He continued his education at Loyola University in Chicago where he earned his Masters Degree and became a Licensed Clinical Social Worker. After 28 years in various positions, in 2006 he retired from Kaiser Permanente in Hospital Administration.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Jo, his beloved daughter, Teresa Celli, his son-in-law, Peter, that he loved as his own, and his precious granddaughters, Gianna and Emily; Joe's siblings: Richard (Susan), Joanne Brencic (Ken) and Anthony (Joy). He is also survived by numerous devoted nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by his two sons, David and John, whom he loved deeply. It gives us comfort and joy to know that Joe is reunited with his sons. His generous devotion of time and his loving spirit will be greatly missed.

Friends and Family are invited to a visitation on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 6-8pm, and a funeral mass on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1pm. Both services will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 199 Brandon Road in Pleasant Hill. Burial to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions in Joe's memory to Carmelite House of Prayer, Oakville, CA (www.oakvillecarmelites.com). Express condolences at oakparkhillschapel.com.





