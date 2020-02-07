|
Joseph Bailey
July 15, 1965 - January 27, 2020
Concord, CA
Age 54, Joseph "Joe" Patrick Bailey died peacefully surrounded by his loved ones in San Francisco on January 27th, 2020 after a strenuous and courageous battle with Congestive Heart Failure.
Joe was born on July 15, 1965 in Philadelphia, PA to Donald Joseph Bailey and Elizabeth Ann (McIntyre) Bailey. His family moved to California in 1977 where Joe graduated from Northgate High School, in Walnut Creek, CA, in 1983, and met his future wife, Christine. He could always be counted on as a friend, caring deeply for those lucky enough to experience Joe's friendship. He had a truly infectious laugh that could brighten the dimmest of moods.
Joe's professional exploits included several trade and home improvement related pursuits, even running his own handyman service. Joe's aptitude for fixing and building was truly impressive, and seemingly effortless at times. There was nothing Papa Joe couldn't fix.
Joe is survived by his wife Christine, his 3 children Nathaniel Bailey, Alissa (Anthony) Ratliff, and Hayden Bailey, his two grandsons Logan and Caleb Ratliff,
his siblings Donna (Doug) Crume, JoAnn Bailey, Diane Bailey-O'Connell, Mark (Amy) Bailey and many loving nieces and nephews, and grand nieces and nephews.
Joe was a perpetual tinkerer- always retrofitting, adjusting and coming up with innovative ways to better perform routine tasks. Although he had a terrific affinity for creation, his greatest works were undoubtedly his children. They brought immense joy to his heart and it was evident by the sparkle in his eyes anytime he was with them or his grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering at The Greenery Bar and Grill at 1551 Marchbanks Dr. Walnut Creek, CA at 3 PM on Sunday, February 9th.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 7, 2020