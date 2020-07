Joseph Bryans BeggsNov. 2, 1942 - July 20, 2020Resident of Fremont, CAJoseph Bryans Beggs, "Bryans", age 77, resident of Fremont passed away peacefully with his loving wife by his side after a brief illness. Please see the Chapel of the Chimes-Hayward website for more information."MAY LEPRECHAUNS BE NEAR YOU TO SPREAD LUCK ALONG YOUR WAY"