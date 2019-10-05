|
|
Joseph Burton Chaiklin
March 7, 1929-August 12, 2019
Concord
Joseph B. Chaiklin was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut, attended the University of Connecticut where he majored in English literature and Speech and Theater Arts. He earned an M.A. in Speech Pathology at Ohio University and a Ph. D. in audiology, speech pathology and psychology at Stanford University. He was a professor of Audiology at The University of Minnesota and had appointments at UCSF and LSU medical schools. He was an avid animal lover, a conservationist, and expert dog trainer. He wrote poetry and loved to sing.
At his request no service will be held.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Sophrona Jane Chaiklin and his brother Harris Chaiklin. He is survived by his step-daughters Victoria Farrell and Beverly Muncer and his sister in law Sharon Chaiklin and her children Seth, Matthew, Martha, and Nina.
View the online memorial for Joseph Burton Chaiklin
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 5, 2019