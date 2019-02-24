Joseph Charles Inzerilla

August 13, 1933 – February 12, 2019

San Lorenzo

Joe was born in Donaldsonville, Louisiana. He was raised in New Orleans

with his two sisters, Josie and Marian, and his brother Richie. After serving his country in the US Army for two years he moved to Oakland, California landing a job at Owens-Illinois Glass Company working in the Corrugated Department and then as a Mold Maker for 30 years. After retiring from Owens-Illinois he went to work for Grand Auto in the Warehouse Department for 17 years. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 51 years Mary Finkes, his parents Tony and Louise, sisters Josie and Marian. He is survived by his brother Richie (Alice) and his loving children David and Tina. Joe also leaves behind a legacy of many other family members. A Memorial Service and Interment will be held on March 1st at 10AM at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in the St. Michael's Chapel, 1051 Harder Rd/ Mission Blvd Hayward, CA. Donations in Joe's name can be made to Meals On Wheels San Leandro or the .





View the online memorial for Joseph Charles Inzerilla Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary