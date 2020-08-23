1/1
Joseph DeAnda
1986 - 2020
Joseph DeAnda
12-9-1986 - 8-18-2020
Resident of Concord
Joey was born in Redondo Beach and grew up in the Bay Area. He graduated from Deer Valley High School, and at the time of his passing, he was
attending the Lifeskills Program at Loma Vista Adult School in Concord. Joey was an incredibly proud big brother and uncle. He enjoyed working at Safeway Clayton Station and interacting with coworkers and customers, singing karaoke to his favorite Journey song with his brothers as his back up dancers, going to the movies and sharing a beer with his dad, attending outings through WC Recreation, and summer camp at Camp Harmon. Joey was a bright light in our lives and his positive attitude was infectious. He leaves behind his loving parents, Jose and Anna DeAnda, brothers Justin and Jake, sister-in-law Nicole (Justin), nephew Vincent, grandmother Anna Koonce, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Joey always had kind words and loving hugs for everyone and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, in memory of Joey, please consider donating to campharmon.org or LifeSkills Booster Assoc., 1266 San Carlos Ave., Concord CA 94518.


Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
August 22, 2020
I knew Joseph from Deer Valley High. He was always happy and everyone loved him. My condolences to the family.
Shane McNea
Classmate
