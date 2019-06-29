|
Joseph "Joe" Duarte
Feb. 13, 1982 - Jun. 21, 2019
Brentwood, CA
On Friday, June 21st, Joe passed away at home. He grew up in Martinez, and attended Alhambra High School. Joe will be most remembered for his spirit and love for his family & friends. He will be hugely missed by many.
Joe was preceded in death by his father Ray and grandparents Joe & Stella. He is survived by mother, Diane, sisters Angie(John) & Chrissy, niece Erica, nephew Daniel, and grandparents Jerry & Helen.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 14th, at the Brentwood Veteran's Hall from 11am to 4pm.
Published in East Bay Times on June 29, 2019