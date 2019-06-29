Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Brentwood Veteran's Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Duarte
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph "Joe" Duarte


1982 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph "Joe" Duarte Obituary
Joseph "Joe" Duarte
Feb. 13, 1982 - Jun. 21, 2019
Brentwood, CA
On Friday, June 21st, Joe passed away at home. He grew up in Martinez, and attended Alhambra High School. Joe will be most remembered for his spirit and love for his family & friends. He will be hugely missed by many.
Joe was preceded in death by his father Ray and grandparents Joe & Stella. He is survived by mother, Diane, sisters Angie(John) & Chrissy, niece Erica, nephew Daniel, and grandparents Jerry & Helen.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, July 14th, at the Brentwood Veteran's Hall from 11am to 4pm.


View the online memorial for Joseph "Joe" Duarte
Published in East Bay Times on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.