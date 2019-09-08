Home

Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home
213 Lyons st.
Sonora, CA
1992 - 2019
Joseph Edward Costa Obituary
Joseph Edward Costa
Jan. 23, 1992 ~ Aug. 30, 2019
Pleasanton/Livermore, CA
"Joey" as most of his friends and family referred to him, was a loving, hardworking, outgoing man who loved to fish. But he loved his family more. He would go above and beyond for those who mattered most.
Joey was born to Edward and Michelle Costa in Pleasanton, CA. He was the baby of four. His older siblings: brother Bobby Bolin, sisters Kassandra Beyett and Kaitlin Kitts meant so much to him and he meant the world to them.
Joey is survived by his mother Michelle, his three siblings, his two children Sophie 5 and Joseph Jr. 3, his fiancée Terri, her two children, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. Joey loved his entire family and his family loved him so much. He will forever be missed!
Funeral Services will be held on September 17, 2019 at 1pm at Terzich & Wilson Funeral Home 213 Lyons st. Sonora Ca.


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 8, 2019
