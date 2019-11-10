Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joan of Arc
San Ramon, CA
Joseph Francis O'Meara


1930 - 2019
Joseph Francis O'Meara Obituary
Joseph Francis O'Meara
Mar. 10, 1930 ~ Oct. 26, 2019
Resident of Danville, Ca
Born to Joseph and Harriet O'Meara in Butte, MT, he grew up in Salt Lake City, graduating from Judge Memorial H.S. He attend Loras College in Iowa and St. Patrick's Seminary in Menlo Park. Returning to Salt Lake City, he graduated from the University of Utah with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He then earn an MBA from Stanford.
In 1954 he married Therese Martin from Long Beach. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia Grande, brother Paul and daughter Carrie. Survived by wife Therese, daughters Kathleen and Margaret, son Daniel (Agnes) and grandchildren Thomas, Sophia and Ryan.
Joe was very active in Sons of Retirement Branch 128, St. Mary's Center and St. Vincent de Paul Society.
A Celebration of Life will be held at St. Joan of Arc in San Ramon, December 28th at 11 AM.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019
