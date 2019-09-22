|
|
In Loving Memory
Joseph Francis Steuer
September 21st 1926-September 6th 2019
Joseph was born September 21, 1926 in San Francisco. His parents, Euphemia and Wilhelm and brothers. George and Johann, settled in San Francisco after they came to the United States from Germany in 1921.He grew up above his family's German bakery in San Francisco. Joseph attended Saint Anthony's grade school,and Sacred Heart High School. His family moved to Oakland in 1941,and he graduated from Saint Elizabeth High School in Oakland in 1944. He joined the Air Force,but since WWII ended before he finished basic training,he remained in the USA. After his discharge,he attended CAL(U.C. Berkeley ) and graduated in 1952 with a degree in business administration. He joined fellow accountant William Buffham to become Buffham and Steuer Public Accountants. In 1949 he married Dolores E Nicolai and they had four children: Frances,Jacqueline,Thomas,and Joseph JR. They lived in San Lorenzo. Their summer vacations were spent camping in Californias State and National Parks. Joseph's favorite by far was Yosemite National Park where he even camped with his family when he was a child. In 1979 he married Barbara Ballagh Green. With his marriage,he became the father Of four more children: Marie,Gerard,Catherine and Teresa. He and Barbara lived in the Hayward hills, and later moved to Pleasanton. They enjoyed trips to Pennsylvania to visit the extended Green family, to Europe and to Yosemite for camping vacations.Joe loved trains his whole life. They were his favorite means of travel.He became a grandfather and even a great grandfather.He spent many happy hours in the company of his family. Christmas was always his favorite holiday. He loved to laugh,tell stories and jokes. His family will miss the love he'd shared so freely.He passed on September 6th 2019, just two weeks before his 93rd birthday. A Memorial Mass will be said at All Saints Catholic Church Chapel.in Hayward on September 25th 2019 at 10:30am. A reception will follow at the All Saints Senior Center. Internment will be at 1:30 pm at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, Hayward. Donations may be made in lieu of flowers, to the Yosemite Fund, 101 Montgomery St.,suite 1700, San Francisco, CA 94104, 415-434-1782
View the online memorial for Joseph Francis Steuer
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 22, 2019