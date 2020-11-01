1/1
Joseph Frank (Joe Snow) Pauletich
1944 - 2020
January 9, 1944 - October 1, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Joseph Frank Pauletich, 76, passed away from cancer at home surrounded by his loved ones. He beat his first bout of cancer in 1993 and lived cancer free for 23 years. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Gloria, his daughters, Gina Herting (Brett) and Jill Ragan (Chuck) and his three Grandsons, Tyler and Austin Herting and Grady Ragan. Joe is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann McNally and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Zora, father, William, brother, William and twin brother, John.
Joseph was born and raised in Oakland. Graduated from Oakland Technical High School, Class of 61. After graduation he started working on the waterfront as a Ship Clerk and retired after 44 years with the status of Supercargo. The song, "Congratulations Joe " by Chuck Ragan was written the day he retired with it's last lyric, "to sit with the birds and take the boots off", and Joe did.
Joe Snow, a name he was known by, was an avid skier, completing many heli-ski and cat skiing trips in the U.S. and Canada. Joseph was a devoted husband, loving father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was a man of integrity and grit and will be missed by those who were blessed to have known him.
There will be no services at this time. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a future date.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
