Joseph J. Jeno
January 24, 1930 - August 4, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Born January 24, 1930, in Argo, Illinois, the son of two immigrants from Slovakia, Joseph John Jeno lived a full and fortunate life. Orphaned by age 12, he was raised by two elder siblings, Windy and Mary. He met Eloise Holden, his future beloved wife and partner in life, in 1948. They married in 1952, after he enlisted in the army. Joe was shipped to Korea, leaving Eloise with their newborn daughter Kathryn. After the war ended, the couple lived briefly in Chicago, before relocating to California, where they would spend the rest of their lives. Joe graduated from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and made a career as a civil engineer, but held a wide range of interests: he built things (a canoe, many tree houses, numerous home additions, and a cabin); he traveled (many road trips across the country, and trips around Europe); he loved his family, friends, kids, dogs, and activity. He continued his service to his country in the U.S. Army Reserves Corp of Engineers, retiring with the rank of Colonel. Joseph and Eloise were active members of Corpus Christi Parish in Niles, including active involvement with St. Vincent de Paul; Joe continued to participate with the group's Friday lunch distributions into this year. After almost 59 years of marriage, Joe was preceded in death by Eloise. He was also preceded in death by his son Thomas Gerard, his granddaughter Emily Elizabeth, and siblings: Jan, Wendel "Windy," Mary, and Annie. He is survived by 10 adult children, 25 grandchildren, and numerous great- grandchildren, who all live across the U.S. – from Alaska to Florida, California to North Dakota, Massachusetts to Hawaii. Joe leaves behind Janette Silva, his loving companion of the past seven years. For the past nine years, Joe sent a daily email message to friends and family, and we use one of his sign-offs here: Goodnight all. Love you. Peace. Dad, Grandpa, Uncle, Brother, Friend In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in his memory to the St. Vincent de Paul of Alameda County. https://www.svdp-alameda.org View the online memorial for Joseph J. Jeno