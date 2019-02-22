Joseph J. Macaluso, JR.

Aug. 28, 1922-Feb. 10, 2019

Martinez, CA

Joseph J. Macaluso passed away peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019 surrounded by his 3 children son, Mark Macaluso (Suzy) of Healdsburg, daughter, Leslie Kosareff (Joe) of Camp Meeker, and daughter, Patrice Campbell (Mark) of Martinez, and 3 of his 4 grandchildren.

Joe was a veteran of World War II and retired from Shell Oil Company in 1981. He enjoyed the outdoors and traveling in his years after retirement. He is preceeded in death by his wife of 40 years, Marie Macaluso. He is survived by his sister, Nina Nielson of Oakley and brother, Sal Macalusa (Lucille) of Redding. His kindness and warm heart will be missed by all that knew him. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to The . There are no services planned at this time.





