Joseph J. Suta1927 - 2020Resident of Alamo, CAJoseph J. Suta, former Contra Costa Co. Assessor, age 93, passed away at Kaiser Walnut Creek on 9/18/2020 from heart failure. Joe was born and raised by Romanian immigrant parents in Aurora, Ill. In his youth he sang and entertained church and civic organizations. At age 17, he served in the US Navy, WWII and then came west to Cal Berkeley where he met Mary Gillespie at a frat dance. They were married after graduation in 1951. He attended Boalt Hall Law School and then took a job at the Alameda Co. Assessor's office to support his growing family. He took a promotion to Contra Costa Co. and served 34 years, retaining many lifelong friends. Joe was especially skilled at identifying and developing properties with views, privacy, and finances in mind in Oakland, Alamo, So Lake Tahoe and Martinez. Joe lectured on Economics and Real Estate at USC and DVC. Joe was a member of Kappa Delta Rho Fraternity, Cal Men's Glee Club; CA. Assessors Assoc; Boundary Oaks Golf Club; Sirs Branch 146; and was a 64 year member of St. Mary Parish, WC. Joe coached CYO basketball; and enjoyed Pun Jokes; his Sunday Roast Chicken & Rice; Christmas Kifla; Golf; Vegas trips to his brother Nic's; daily stock analysis reports and Tahoe casino nightlife with family and friends at the Suta cabins. Joe is predeceased by parents John and Irene (Popp) Suta; seven brothers and sisters; and son John Suta. Joe leaves his loving wife Mary of 69 years; four caring children Patrick Suta, Concord; Karen Henderson, Yuba City; Elizabeth Suta, Walnut Creek and Michael Suta, Concord; dtr-in-law Denise Suta, Sacto; granddaughters Stephanie (Luke) Welsh and Kristin Henderson; great-granddaughter Lucille Welsh and two nieces and three nephews. Joe will be interred at Happy Homestead, So Lake Tahoe. A memorial mass will be held post COVID. Go Bears Ole Blue. Noapte Buna Papa