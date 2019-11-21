|
Joseph James Saccomanno
Oct. 31, 1955 - Nov. 15, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Joe was the second of 5 children, but the only son born to Joe and Marjorie Saccomanno. Joe attended Moreau Catholic HS '73, Graduated Cal State Univ. Hayward '78 and became a CPA 1979. He worked in the Health Club Industry for more than 35 years.
Joe is survived by his loving wife Ann of 39 years and their 3 children daughter Christie Ewert (Dan) Paul and Matt, his sisters Paula Knapp (Mike), Pamela Saccomanno, Patricia Skelly (deceased) and Jamie Mahoney, brother-in-law Joe Casey and many nephews, nieces and cousins. Second only to his Wife and Children, Joe loved Rugby, and until the end, he was a certified Rugby Referee. We all know he is finding a game in Heaven to Referee.
Services will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, with a viewing at 9:00 AM and a Mass at 10:00 AM, All Saints Catholic Church, Hayward, CA. Christian Burial immediately following at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Bl., Hayward. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to American Diabetes Association.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019