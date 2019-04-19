Joseph (Ken) Kreisel

October 8, 1956 - April 10, 2019

Resident of Livermore

Joseph (Ken) Kreisel of Livermore, California, unexpectedly entered into peace Wednesday, April 10, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in San Francisco, California, on October 8, 1956. Ken was one of four children born to Kenneth and Patricia Kreisel. At the age of 20, Ken met his beloved wife Loretta. They married soon after and began to build their lives together by having four beautiful children. Ken was a family man. His family was his whole world. Ken would do anything for anyone. He always had the door open and treated everyone like his own. He went through many obstacles in life but never folded under pressure. He always rose a little higher. Ken started his 21-year career at Coca Cola in 1998. He showed people it was possible to start at the bottom and with hard work and dedication, you can make it to the top. He was a well-respected businessman and never let anything stand in his way. Ken was a great friend. He loved camping, boating, and anything involving outdoors, family, and food. He loved the rain and the sun beating on his face. Ken will be remembered for his infectious, smile-giving, warm heart and his crystal blue eyes. He is survived by Loretta, his wife of 42 years, his children Jennifer Myers, Joey Kreisel, Jason Kreisel, Jeannine Martinez, and his 10 grandchildren.

Services will be held Saturday, May 4th, at Callahan Mortuary in Livermore. Please join in on remembering this great man





View the online memorial for Joseph (Ken) Kreisel Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary