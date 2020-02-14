|
|
Joseph L. Rusting
Sept. 15 1931 - November 21, 2019
Oakland
Joseph Louis Rusting, husband, father, and dedicated volunteer, passed away on November 21, 2019, shortly after suffering a stroke. He was 88. He was a tall, solitary man of few words with a dry humor that could unexpectedly leave a listener unable to speak from laughing so hard. He had a deep sense of honor and loyalty and empathized with the challenges of those less fortunate. He was the loving husband of Jean Dracon Rusting, to whom he was married for more than 45 years. Together they made their home in Oakland and raised five children. A draftsman focused on precise reinforcing steel placement for prestressed concrete used in earthquake safety, he worked on significant local architectural structures including the Marin Civic Center, the San Francisco Moscone Center, and the El Curtola overpass bridge on Highway 24 in Walnut Creek among others. In retirement, for over 17 years he volunteered at Crisis Support Services of Alameda County, became an accomplished amateur photographer and supported his wife Jean in her second career as an Oakland Public School teacher and librarian until her death in 2006. A lifelong resident of Oakland, California, he was the son of John and Adelaide Rusting and the brother of John and Marie, previously deceased. Joe is survived by his children, Rachael, Andrew, Matthew, David, and Mark John and their spouses and families including nine grandchildren: Brittany, Jesse, Emily, Jacob, Hunter, Colleen, Kerah, Yahna, Colleen and Nathan. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Joe's life at the Memorial to be held March 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Names University Chapel in Oakland; for further information please email [email protected] In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to Crisis Support Services of Alameda County, www.crisissupport.org.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2020