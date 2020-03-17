|
|
Joseph Leber
August 6,1982 - March 9, 2020
Pleasant Hill
Beloved father, husband, son, brother and friend Joseph John Leber passed away peacefully on March 9.2020.
Joseph was born in Pittsburg, CA on August 6th 1982 as a very special birthday present for his mom Lori Leber and his father Joe Leber. Joseph was soon joined by his brother Nick Leber. He brought his whole family joy with his kind heart. He loved to read, be outside and went everywhere with his brother Nick.
Joseph graduated from Pittsburg High School in 2000 and moved to Houston, TX where he graduated from the University of Houston in 2008 with a Bachelor's in Humanities. Joseph soon moved back to Pittsburg where he could be found making people laugh at open mic comedy nights, making new friends at various bars and enjoying time with his friends and family.
In 2014 Joseph entered the wild world of internet dating on Tinder and met the love of his life Molly Bolton. They connected over their many pop culture interests, love of food and taste for adventure. Joseph was offered an opportunity to become a third generation Dow Chemical employee in July 2014 in Freeport, TX. After two years, Joseph moved back to California and proposed to Molly. They lived on Lake Merritt in Oakland where they could often be found walking the lake talking about their lives. They married on March 11, 2017 in front of their friends and family overlooking Lake Merritt. Their love and joy grew exponentially when they found out they were having twins. Luca and Elizabeth Leber were born on March 19, 2018 and broke open their parents hearts with more love than they ever thought was possible.
Joseph had the biggest heart and loved to make everyone around him laugh. Before he was even a dad, his dad jokes were legendary and were appreciated by fans as diverse as his mother in law and Chrissy Teigen, He had an incredible style that resulted in a lot of attention including a janitor offering to pay him to wear his shoes and take a photo during the birth of his children, never ending requests to take photos of his shoes and being photographed by a style photographer at Outside Lands.
Joseph is survived by his wife Molly, son Luca, daughter Elizabeth; his parents Lori and Joe Leber; his brother Nick, sister in law Sue and niece Rylie and a host of loving in laws, aunts, uncles, cousins, twitter followers and friends.
A private celebration of life will be held for friends and family.
View the online memorial for Joseph Leber
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2020