Joseph Levio Lombardi

October 11, 1925 - June 12, 2019

Resident of Danville

Levio passed away peacefully with his family by his side. He was born in San Francisco California. In 1950 he married Elsie M. Lombardi and together they farmed in Eastern Contra Costa County for several years. From 1951-1956 he served in the U. S. Army. He also was a long-time member of the Sons of Italy, C Colombo #1315, American Legion, CA Post 0161, Farm Bureau of Contra Costa and Young Men's Institute Council No. 26. Beginning in 1967, they operated their family business, Gene's Village Delicatessen, in Antioch for 20 years. Levio aka "Gene" will be remembered as a kind and friendly business man that was dearly loved by the old town Antioch locals. Levio is survived by his devoted daughters, Lisa Lombardi and Norine Neyhouse and husband Steve, grandsons Dante Lorenzetti and wife Jennelle, Angelo Lorenzetti and wife Alicia, Stan Freeman and wife Eileen and Nicholas Neyhouse; great grandchildren Joseph and Oliva Freeman and several nephews. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Elsie Lombardi and daughter Susan Lorenzetti. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m. and funeral liturgy at 11:00 am., with gravesite committal and reception to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery and Funeral Center at 2200 E. 18th Street, Antioch 925 757-0658. Any donations can be made to the , , Suncrest Hospice of Fremont or any .





