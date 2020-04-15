|
|
Joseph (Dean) Madsen
1932 - 2020
Joseph (Dean) Madsen, 87, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, passed away on April 10, 2020, (Good Friday), of complications from Alzheimer's disease, an illness he endured with grace in which he lived his life.He was born October 7, 1932, the oldest child of Donetta Jensen and Stanley Alexander Madsen, on a farm in Blackfoot, Idaho.Dean and his wife of 60 years, Helen, lived in the Bay Area for most of their lives. He attended The University of California, Berkeley, and loved nothing more than attending a Cal football game on a crisp fall day.
Dean is survived by his wife Helen, and his four children: Elisabeth Lee (Lisa) and husband, Casey Crellin, of Salt Lake City, Utah; Catherine Dawn (Cathy), and husband, Ray Carter, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Cynthia Kay (Cindy) and husband, Rory Reid, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Peter (Ramsey) Madsen, and his wife, Elisabeth Klunker, of Park City, Utah; sixteen grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister Diana Jensen of Las Vegas, Nevada and his brother, Stanley (Reid) Madsen of Lehi, Utah.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held later this year in the Bay Area. In lieu of flowers, please send a memory of Dean to Helen Madsen at 6898 S. 2300 East #318, Cottonwood Heights, Utah 84121, or consider a contribution to the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health in Las Vegas, NV., where he was treated for his Alzheimer's Disease.
Further details about Dean Madsen can be found at www.bergmortuary.com
View the online memorial for Joseph (Dean) Madsen
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 15, 2020