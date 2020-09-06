Joseph Matias GonsalvesOctober 15, 1932 - August 8, 2020Resident of Concord, CAJoe Gonsalves passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Joe was predeceased by his wife Stella Gonsalves and is survived by his daughters Peggy Castro (Gawin) of Arkansas and Linda Hogue of Hawaii and sons Joe Gonsalves (LeaAnn) of Tennessee and David Gonsalves of Nevada City. Joe has 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Joe owned his own furniture upholstery business and also owned The Office Cocktail Lounge in Concord before retiring.Funeral services will be held on September 1, 2020 at 10:30 am at Holy Cross Cemetery located at 2200 E. 18th Street, Antioch, CA.