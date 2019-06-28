Joseph Murtagh

March 31, 1935 - June 23, 2019

Resident of Fremont

Joseph "Joe" Murtagh of Fremont, Calif. died peacefully in his home on June 23, 2019. He was 84 years old.

Born in Castlerea, Roscommon, Ireland on March 31, 1935 to James and Mary Murtagh, Joe was one of the youngest in a large family. He grew up on a farm without indoor plumbing or electricity but lots of faith and love.

Like many in the area, Joe left school early to work and help his family. He enlisted in the Irish Army, and then followed opportunities to London where he met a beautiful young dance instructor named Anastasia (Ann) Glendon. Anastasia too grew up in a small town in rural Ireland (Kilkenny) in a house with no indoor plumbing but lots of faith and love.

Joe heard of an opportunity at a mining school in South Africa so after pledging to stay in contact with Anastasia he headed off. It being the 1950s the route to South Africa for one without ship passage was not direct -- Italy, Malta, Cairo, hopscotching all the way. While Joe studied in South Africa, Anastasia came by ship to join him and the two were married in Johannesburg before moving to a copper mining town in what is now Zambia. The young couple had two boys. Despite their love for Zambia, they knew it would not provide many opportunities for their boys. They planned, saved and the four immigrated to the United States in the mid-1960s.

Like millions before them, it was a ship across the ocean, into New York harbor, past the Statue of Liberty and on to another country where they had no family. After various opportunities did not work out the family settled into the San Francisco Bay Area where Joe and Anastasia had the daughter they always wanted. Joe spent 28 years providing for his family as an auto inspector for the General Motors Corporation.

After starting life with limited opportunities, Joe and Anastasia provided their three children with a solid blue-collar lifestyle, relative luxury to what they had enjoyed as children. Since then, the couple became Nana and Papa Joe. Their home has remained the gathering place for celebrations as the family has grown to include grandchildren and great grandchildren.

After a life that defined altruism, Alzheimer's struck Papa Joe and Nana. Papa Joe faced the disease with the type of courage most of us can only hope to display. Anastasia was always by his side with unwavering love and support.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, James and Mary; sisters, Molly, Birdie and Aggie; and, brothers, Michael, Paddy, James, Eamonn and Peter. He is survived by his sister Rose.

Joe is survived by his loving wife of over 60 years, Anastasia. He is survived by his children, Eamonn and longtime partner Venicia Quiroz, Nigel, and Tricia and son-in-law Francis Dallahan; grandchildren, Heather and husband Chris Vega, Ashley, Dustin and wife Megan Murtagh, Kayla, Jake, Sean and Delaney; and great grandchildren, Emmalyn, Jamison and Finnley.

Services will be held Wednesday, July 3 at Holy Spirit Church, 37588 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, Calif. The viewing will be from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Mass will be from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Interment will be held immediately after at Holy Sepulcher, 1051 Harder Road, Hayward, Calif. 94542. All are invited to join in a toast to Joe and light snacks at the Murtaghs' home, 37512 Willowood Drive, Fremont, Calif. 94539.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .





