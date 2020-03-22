|
|
Joseph P. Pachan
Age 56
Resident of San Ramon
Joseph (Joe) died March 12, 2020. He was born in Canton, OH, the son of Paul and Dorothy (Saunders) Pachan. He was a graduate of Perry High School (Massillon, OH), class of 1982. Joe enlisted in the United States Navy where he proudly served as a trained Construction Battalion ("Seabee") Electrician for five years.
Following his 1988 honorable discharge, Joe moved to California eventually embarking on a 27-year career with the City of San Ramon, CA as a Facilities Maintenance Supervisor.
Joe regularly attended Brave Church in San Ramon. He will be remembered for his dedication to his family, friends, and neighbors, always lending a helping hand to anyone in need. He loved live music, golfing, exploring the outdoors and riding his BMW motorcycle.
Joe leaves behind his beloved wife Jennifer Pachan and their son Jacob, as well as sons Josh (Kim) Pachan and Steven (Claudia Ocano) Pachan, and three granddaughters Brooke, Sophia, and Cecilia. Joe also leaves a sister, Anna (Steve) Zamagias of Loveland, OH and nephews Anthony, Matthew, and Daniel.
A full military service (private) will be held at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, at the convenience of the family. Donations in Joe's memory can be made to protect our National Parks at www.nationalparks.org.
View the online memorial for Joseph P. Pachan
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2020