Joseph Patrick Powers III
Apr. 10, 1972 - Aug. 3, 2019
Campbell
Joseph Patrick Powers III will be dearly missed and survived by his beautiful daughters Emma and Katie; sisters, Maria Poole and Elizabeth Albanese, nephews, brothers-in-law, ex-wife Wendy Powers, relatives and friends too numerous to list.
Born in Oakland, Joe earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from the University of Phoenix. He worked as a Marketing Database Analyst and Program Manager.
His kind and gentle spirit, sense of humor and giant heart will be missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service Saturday, August 24th at 11:00 am at Corpus Christi Church, 322 Saint James Dr in Piedmont.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019