Joseph Puhar


1938 - 2019
Joseph Puhar Obituary
Joseph Puhar
June 5, 1938 - Sept. 30, 2019
San Leandro
Joseph Dragi Puhar. of San Leandro, passed away at the age of 81 on September 30, 2019. Joseph was born on June 5, 1938 in Oakland California to the late Joseph and Dragica Puhar. His sister, Frances Puhar Delegeane, loved and cared for her brother until her recent passing this same year.
Joseph is survived by his three nephews. Steve Delegeane (Kristi), Peter Delegeane (Maureen), and Evan Delegeane (Timothy Brown). He is also survived by grand nieces and nephews, Alex Delegeane, Max Delegeane (Tylar) and Grayson Delegeane.
Joseph was a graduate of McClymonds High School in Oakland, California and a long time employee of General Motors in Fremont, California.
Family and friends of Joseph's looked forward to his regular greeting cards each and every holiday. Everyone who knew Joseph recognized and appreciated the warmth and kindness he so easily and naturally exuded.
The family has decided to gather for a private celebration of Joseph's life.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2019
