Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
12:30 PM
Holy Sepulchre
1051 Harder Rd.
Hayward, CA
Joseph R. Souza


1945 - 2019
Joseph R. Souza Obituary
Joseph R. Souza
April 14, 1945 - July 10, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Joe Souza passed away unexpectedly on July 10, 2019. He is survived by Priscilla, his loving wife of 54 years, daughter Julie, son Michael, daughter in- law Kelly, grandkids Megan, Austin, Michael, Tiffany, and two great granddaughters Olivia and Kylee, and his loving dog Maxx. Along with his many nieces and nephews. Joe was always smiling. (Always about family) He adored his wife, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He was a man with a very big heart. Joe will be dearly missed by all. He happily put his family before himself.
A memorial service will be held at Holy Sepulchre, 1051 Harder Rd. Hayward, CA, on July 26, 2019 at 12:30pm. A Celebration of Life in his honor will be held at a later date.


Published in East Bay Times on July 23, 2019
