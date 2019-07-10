Joseph Richard Green

April 23, 1926 - July 1, 2019

El Cerrito

Born in Portland, Oregon, in 1926 and raised in Seattle, Washington, Joe came to California courtesy of the US Navy. While stationed in San Diego towards the end of World War II, he met a California girl, Margaret Haase. They married in 1946 and made the Bay Area their home. Their marriage lasted more than fifty years.

Joe had carried mail with his oldest brother, Bud, in Seattle, and he served in the Fleet Post Office during the War, so in civilian life, he made the US Post Office his career. He started out delivering mail in Point Richmond, then worked at other stations, until he retired from Mira Vista Station in 1981.

By that point, he had already embraced a new career: clowning. Joe was blessed with a lively sense of humor and delighted by the opportunity to make people happy. As JoCo the Clown, he performed magic, made balloon animals, and clowned around at parties, parades, and street fairs in the Bay Area, Sacramento, and out of state.

Joe was an active member of First Presbyterian Church. He worked on the construction of the present building, and served as a deacon and elder. In later years, he was a mainstay at the drive-in service in Pinole, setting up and breaking down the truck, giving the opening, singing hymns, and maintaining the service items for Communion.

Joe was the patriarch of a large and loving family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Haase Green; two brothers and two sisters, Marjorie, Bud, Gilbert, Jayne; his son-in-law, Alan Peters; and his dear friend, Ruth Haley. Joe is survived by his younger brother Jack, his daughters and son-in-law, Nancy Green Thompson and Andrew Thompson; Shirley Green Peters; and his four grandchildren and their partners, Amity Rajappa and Prabhu Rajappa, Jordan Thompson and Neil Tsutsui, Aaron Peters and Emily Petromilli, and Alana McLaughlin and Kyle McLaughlin. He had nine great-grandchildren: Priya and Asha Rajappa; Molly, Cedar, and Desmond Tsutsui; Brycen, Meya, and Ryker McLaughlin; and Natalie Petromilli Peters.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bay Area Rescue Mission.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 13 at 3 pm at the First Presbyterian Church of Richmond, 3415 Barrett Avenue.





