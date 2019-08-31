|
|
Joseph Russo
Nov. 13, 1958 - Aug. 19, 2019
Concord
Joseph "Joe/Joey" Russo passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 19, 2019, at his home at the age of 60.
Joe was born in Pittsburgh, California on November 13, 1958, to Joseph and Joanna Russo. He graduated from Liberty High School in 1976. Joe is survived by his mother, Joanna Russo of Bethel Island; two children, Nicole Russo of Antioch, and Brian Russo of Minnesota (daughter-in-law Shannon and granddaughter Gina); three brothers, Chuck Russo of Knightsen, Steve Russo of Florida (sister-in-law Bertie) and David Russo of Bethel Island; long-time companion, Kathy Henriques of Concord; and many nieces and nephews. Joe is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Russo of Bethel Island.
Joe was an accomplished tractor driver and "burn pile supervisor" (family joke) at Russo's Marina, where he dedicated himself to the family business for over 45 years. Joe was a witty, happy-go-lucky man with a great sense of humor. Joe's family, friends and Russo's Marina customers fondly remember his big smile, kind words and humorous "Joeyisms." During his free time, Joe enjoyed hunting and fishing, watching San Francisco 49er games, traveling near and far with Kathy, and sharing stories about their adventures.
A celebration of Joe's life is scheduled for Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Russo's Marina in the campground area at 3995 Willow Road, Bethel Island. All are welcome to attend and celebrate with the Russo family. (Please RSVP to 925.684.2024 or [email protected]) In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 31, 2019