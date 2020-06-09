Joseph T. WalshJune 12, 1922 - April 11, 2020Resident of San LeandroJoseph was a SGT in the US Army as a Radio Operator in combat during WWII in France and Germany. He also was in a Tank Battalion, the Battle of the Bulge and a POW.Joseph is preceded in death by his loving wife Lorraine (Lewis), sons, David & Donald and numerous brothers and sisters.He is survived by Elizabeth Thomason (Walsh), Janet (Walsh) and Rick Angell; Grandchildren Jim McElhatton, Andrea (Walsh) and Eddie Marin, Heather(McElhatton) and Jeff Johnson, Rebecca (Faries) and Jose Mendoza, Rachael (Faries) and Matt Main, Amy (Angell) and Chad Black, Kelly (Angell) and Jason Roberts, Monica and Danny Angell. 15 Great-grandchildren and 1 Great great-grandchild.A Viewing and Visitation will be held Thursday, June 11th beginning 5:00 PM at Sorensen Chapel. Due to the current COVID condition only 10 individuals are permitted in the chapel at a time. A private Funeral Service will be held on Friday June 12th. Interment will take place at 2:30 PM Holy Sepulchre Cemetery for a few of the family members immediately after.Donations may be made in Joseph's name to the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 819, 1105 Bancroft, San Leandro, CA 94577