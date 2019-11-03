East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
El Dorado Funeral & Cremation Services
1004 Marshall Way
Placerville, CA 95667
(530) 748-3715
Service
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Oakmont Memorial Park
Lafayette, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Campos Family Vineyards
Byron, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Biernacki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Walter Biernacki


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Walter Biernacki Obituary
Joseph Walter Biernacki
Castro Valley, CA
Joseph Walter Biernacki, 63, of Castro Valley, Ca. passed away on October 18th, 2019 In El Dorado Hills in the home of his daughter surrounded by his family.
Services will be held 11am Saturday November 16th, 2019 at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, Ca. Following services at Oakmont there will be a celebration of his life at Campos Family Vineyards in Byron at 1pm.
Joseph Biernacki was born in Oakland, Ca. to Joe Biernacki and Barbara (Riccardi) Boone on January 23, 1956. He went to Hayward High in Hayward, Ca. and went to San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. In his younger years, he practiced as an EMT. He worked as a mortician for many years. He was passionate about music and magic, fishing and landscaping.
Joe Biernacki is survived by his wife, 2 beautiful daughters, his mother, brother and sister and 5 grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Campos Family Vineyards to the family on November 16th after 10am.


View the online memorial for Joseph Walter Biernacki
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -