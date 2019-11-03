|
Joseph Walter Biernacki
Castro Valley, CA
Joseph Walter Biernacki, 63, of Castro Valley, Ca. passed away on October 18th, 2019 In El Dorado Hills in the home of his daughter surrounded by his family.
Services will be held 11am Saturday November 16th, 2019 at Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, Ca. Following services at Oakmont there will be a celebration of his life at Campos Family Vineyards in Byron at 1pm.
Joseph Biernacki was born in Oakland, Ca. to Joe Biernacki and Barbara (Riccardi) Boone on January 23, 1956. He went to Hayward High in Hayward, Ca. and went to San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. In his younger years, he practiced as an EMT. He worked as a mortician for many years. He was passionate about music and magic, fishing and landscaping.
Joe Biernacki is survived by his wife, 2 beautiful daughters, his mother, brother and sister and 5 grandchildren.
Memorials may be given to Campos Family Vineyards to the family on November 16th after 10am.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019