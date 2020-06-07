Joseph Weinstein
1952 - 2020
Joseph Weinstein
Nov. 20, 1952 - June 1, 2020
Resident of Moraga, CA.
Joseph Weinstein had an extraordinary life. I hope you enjoy this recounting so much that you do some googling and find more joy in your life from his!
Joe was born in 1952 the fifth of seven children, in Cleveland Ohio, a good place to be from. He was spectacularly lucky to spend the early years enmeshed in nature, in the mini-jungle of a forest next door, with dense bushes for forts and trees to climb daringly. His father Marvin was a nuclear scientist and his mother Fay was one of the first female pathologists. They were prolific readers and idealists.
In 1963, his parents decided to move to Cuba or China to help humanity from the poverty-and-greater-communal care perspective. Neither opportunity panned out, so they chose Kenya as a fresh start.
Joseph led his formative years, 12-19 in East Africa, where he was able to expand his awareness of beauty. This is in thanks to the existence of many places whose ambiance imposes a low limit on any visual aesthetic sensitivity in daily life. Every peek above that exposes a more dunning normalcy of mediocracy. In Kenya, in the vast untouched woods and plains, he found himself safely winning tests he set up, to find something beautiful and new in sight, rather than any however trivial ugliness. He transcended from an in-your-head competitive chess nerd to a rounder happier seeker.
His parents sent him back to the U.S. to get a college degree. He became an Engineer and a Computer Scientist while enjoying his character-driven step-jobs as a house painter, furniture mover, bouncer in a bar, and personal attendant to quadriplegics.
He was very successful as a Computer Scientist, buoyed by his fantastic luck in marrying his wife, Leslie. He was able to be a successful martial artist and SCCA car racer.
He is a published philosopher of "The Axiomatic Self - A coherent architecture for modeling reality". If you have an active open philosophical type of mind, his book may be an undiscovered gem of new ideas and happinesses.
He was an avid animal lover/communicator.
He passed peacefully on June 1, 2020 after a courageous two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. Joe truly enjoyed life to the fullest every day that he spent with us.
He is survived by Leslie Green, his wife, daughter Rae (Matt Coleman) and son Max and also Betty, his dog.
Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic Joe's memorial service will be postponed until further notice.


View the online memorial for Joseph Weinstein

Published in East Bay Times on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 6, 2020
I just read this in the chronicle this morning. So sorry. I really loved Joe although I hadn't seen him for probably 25 years. We were colleagues at Sybase. Joe, Thorick (another friend), and I used to talk endlessly about martial arts and the ufc. He was such a great big guy with a big smile and huge heart to match. He'll be missed.
Randy Hammon
Coworker
June 6, 2020
Dear Leslie Green, Rae, Max,

Deep Condolences on your loss, on the passing of Joe.

I came to know of his demise through an common colleague of Joe's. I worked with Joe in mid-90s when we were all at Sybase, in Emeryville.

I recall Joe as being a very very loving, caring, and touching human being.

I am an immigrant (from India) to this country, and was trying to merge into the work community at that time. I always found Joe to be very supportive, and open to people like me.

Now, I can see why and where that came from : I didn't know the Kenya angle.

I don't think Kenya was the only reason. Joe's soujourn in Kenya may just have helped blossom his inner being.

I think Joe was innately just a supremely human friendly and caring person.

I will miss him ... Now, I regret I didn't follow-up with him all these years.

With deep condolences, to all.

-- AdityA>
Aditya
Coworker
June 5, 2020
A great obit for this man in the 6/5/20 SFChronicle. How can one purchase a copy of The Axiomatic Self? It is sold out everywhere. Am wishing I knew this guy before it was too late. Sorry for your loss and the loss of a real thinker.
Stephanie Manning
Acquaintance
June 5, 2020
I hope Joe's family takes comfort in knowing how loved Joe was at WebLogic. During the most trying times he was always positive and supportive. He was a loyal friend, a committed supporter of our efforts and, God knows, he was always enthusiastic about the future. I will never forget Joe's love, warmth and ever-present smile.
Paul Ambrose
Coworker
June 4, 2020
It was great to work with Joe at WebLogic. He always had a positive approach and he was always enthusiastic, especially about the hobbies we shared.

Getting to know him again online in later years was a revelation. He was unfailingly polite and completely respectful of everyone with whom he conversed. He was an inspiration. I wish I could be like him.

Bye, big guy!
Chuck Karish
Coworker
June 3, 2020
I met Joe in 1997. We shared an office for a while at during the early times at WebLogic. He was both intense and comforting to be around -- an amazing man. I will miss him.
Mark Spotswood
Friend
June 3, 2020
Had the pleasure talking to Joseph about sports cars briefly when he'd drop off or pick up his Porsche. We could relate to each other since we were both born in the first half of the 50s. My condolences to the family. God bless his soul.
Michael laughlin
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
I worked with Joe at Weblogic and he was always a great soul; happy, helpful and full of wit and wisdom.
The world is a poorer place with him gone.
Attaching a photo of a reunion of WebLogic crew in 2011.
Mark Griffith
Coworker
