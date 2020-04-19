|
Josephine Agnes Inzerilla
August 11, 1926-March 22, 2020
Pleasanton
Josephine entered peacefully into rest with her daughter by her side on Sunday, March 22, 2020. She was 93 years old. Josephine is survived by her daughter, Darlene Inzerilla; her niece, Debbie Peterson, and many other nieces, nephews and loving friends. Josephine was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathleen Cheryl Marshall in 1970; and her husband Gasper Inzerilla (Gus) in 2012. Josephine was a devoted wife and mother. Josephine had numerous talents, including sewing, crocheting and cooking; she loved to make lasagna and homemade bread. She also loved to dance. The family expresses their gratitude to Eden Villa/Carefield for their friendship and taking good care of Josephine for the past three years. A private family service was held on April 2 at Holy Sepulchre in Hayward. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Published in East Bay Times on Apr. 19, 2020