Josephine Aiello
1929 - 2020
June 25, 1929 - Sept. 22, 2020
Resident of Pittsburg, CA
Josephine Aiello, lifelong resident of Pittsburg, passed away peacefully in her home on September 22. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Neno "Baldie" Aiello. She is survived by her three children, Ronald, David (Sandy), and Angela: four grandchildren Alexandria, Vincent, Brielle and Dominique and two great-grandchildren Marco and Brooklyn.
A funeral liturgy will be held on October 15, 2020 at 10am, at the Church of the Good Shepherd in the Spiritual Garden.


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburg Funeral Chapel - Pittsburg
2295 Railroad Avenue
Pittsburg, CA 94565
(925) 432-2114
