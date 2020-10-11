Josephine AielloJune 25, 1929 - Sept. 22, 2020Resident of Pittsburg, CAJosephine Aiello, lifelong resident of Pittsburg, passed away peacefully in her home on September 22. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Neno "Baldie" Aiello. She is survived by her three children, Ronald, David (Sandy), and Angela: four grandchildren Alexandria, Vincent, Brielle and Dominique and two great-grandchildren Marco and Brooklyn.A funeral liturgy will be held on October 15, 2020 at 10am, at the Church of the Good Shepherd in the Spiritual Garden.