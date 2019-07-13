Josephine Alice Pucci Lico

November 27, 1914 ~ June 21, 2019

Resident of Richmond, California

The matriarch of our family, Josephine Alice Pucci Lico, passed away on June 21st, at 104 years of age. Josephine was born on November 27, 1914 and was the daughter of Tomaso and Genuflessa Pucci. She was the sister of Grace, Edith (Ratto), Mary (Ratto), Pauline (Banducci), John, and Genevieve (Peterson). She was a first generation Italian American who was born, raised and lived her life in Richmond. At 100 years of age Josephine was honored to be awarded a proclamation from Mayor Tom Butt and the City of Richmond.

She graduated from Richmond High School in 1933. During high school she spent one summer working at the Filice and Perrelli cannery, after graduation she worked at the Cap Company. During WWII she worked at the Kaiser shipyards in the payroll and statistics department, she was very proud to be a "Rosie".

In 1947, she married Sam Lico. They were truly the love of each others life and she was blessed to have been married to Sam for 67 years until his passing in 2014.

In 1948 Sam and Josephine moved into the home they had built in Richmond. After marriage, Josephine worked for their family owned grocery store, Stege Market. It was in their Richmond home that they raised their two children, Jeanne and Sam. Josephine's family soon grew to include her son-in-law Gene Atkinson and daughter-in-law Denise Danielson-Lico, four grandchildren, John Galli, Andrea Millard, Nicole Bailey, and Lyndsey Lico, their spouses Claudia, Greg, and Jonathan and significant other Mokey. She was also blessed with nine great-grandchildren, Anthony, Nicolas, and Alessandro, Anna, Ella and Michael, Sam, Emily and Jane.

Josephine was a wonderful cook who liked to carry on traditions by making many Italian dishes, such as handmade ravioli. Christmas Eve was a very special time of year when the family always gathered to enjoy a large Italian feast. She was an avid gardener who raised orchids, enjoyed working on her landscape, and in her vegetable garden. Sam and Josephine took a total of 128 cruises to ports around the world. They were both active members of the Fratellanza Club and the Galileo Club. She was an A's, Giants and Warrior fan. Josephine and Sam were survivors of the cypress freeway collapse during the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake.

No matter how much history, fashion or inventions changed, Josephine kept up with the times. She was an independent, strong, loving, caring women who gave more to her family than can ever be mentioned in a mere newspaper article. Her family is proud, honored and blessed to have been a part of her life. We will do our best to continue to carry on her legacy. Services will be held at St. Josephs cemetery on July 20 at 11 am. In lieu of flowers please made a donation to the .





