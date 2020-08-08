1/1
Josephine Ann Salvo
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Josephine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Josephine Ann Salvo
July 26, 1922 - August 4, 2020
Resident of Moraga, CA
Josephine was born in Oakland to John and Luisa Avolicino. She was a long time resident of Oakland where she met and married the love of her life, Henry J. Salvo, a WWII B17 pilot, in 1946. In 1996, they moved to Moraga. She was a member of the women's auxiliary of the Ligure Club in Oakland.
Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jo is survived by her son Henry Jr. (Nancy) and daughter Mary Jo Gregory (Jay), grandsons Andy (Erin) and John (Lauren) Salvo and loving granddaughter Jennifer Gregory, and great-grandchildren Amelia, Owen, Eva Jo, and Leah Salvo. She is also survived by her siblings Sam (Agnes) Avolicino, Else Gonella and Albert (Marti) Avolicino and many nieces, nephews and their families.
The family would like to thank Lafayette Gardens, the caregivers, and Constance Bowman and other friends and neighbors for their comfort and care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on August 12 in St. Monica's outdoor courtyard in Moraga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Salesians of Don Bosco, 1100 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94164.


View the online memorial for Josephine Ann Salvo



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Monica's outdoor courtyard
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved