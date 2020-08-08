Josephine Ann SalvoJuly 26, 1922 - August 4, 2020Resident of Moraga, CAJosephine was born in Oakland to John and Luisa Avolicino. She was a long time resident of Oakland where she met and married the love of her life, Henry J. Salvo, a WWII B17 pilot, in 1946. In 1996, they moved to Moraga. She was a member of the women's auxiliary of the Ligure Club in Oakland.Preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Jo is survived by her son Henry Jr. (Nancy) and daughter Mary Jo Gregory (Jay), grandsons Andy (Erin) and John (Lauren) Salvo and loving granddaughter Jennifer Gregory, and great-grandchildren Amelia, Owen, Eva Jo, and Leah Salvo. She is also survived by her siblings Sam (Agnes) Avolicino, Else Gonella and Albert (Marti) Avolicino and many nieces, nephews and their families.The family would like to thank Lafayette Gardens, the caregivers, and Constance Bowman and other friends and neighbors for their comfort and care. A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. on August 12 in St. Monica's outdoor courtyard in Moraga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Salesians of Don Bosco, 1100 Franklin Street, San Francisco, CA 94164.