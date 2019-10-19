|
Josephine Menefee
May 5, 1925 ~ October 9, 2019
Resident of Richmond, California
Josephine Menefee, beloved wife of Emory Menefee and deeply missed mother of Rossana Seitter, Andrea Menefee, and Lisa Baker, as well as grandson Nathaniel Baker, died early on Wednesday, October 9, in hospice at Kaiser Hospital in Richmond, California. She had suffered a fall, breaking her hip, leg and shoulder, and was declared inoperable because of severe aortic stenosis.
Josephine was born in Boston, Massachusetts, on May 5, 1929. Her father was Giovanni (John) Bellitti and her mother Laura Graffeo Bellitti, both of whom had come to the United States around the beginning of the last century, from the small town of Salemi in western Sicily. As with many depression era children, her childhood was spartan. Nevertheless, after finishing high school she attended Boston College, acquiring skills that made her invaluable in her early jobs as secretary, notably at Massachusetts General Hospital and later at MIT.
While at MIT she met the love of her life, Emory Menefee, who was a graduate student in chemistry. Later we joked that she got her PhD at MIT. They married on December 20, 1953, and after he graduated in 1956 they moved to Wilmington, Delaware, remaining there until 1960, when they made the big move to California. During this time Lisa was born in early 1960, and Jo began the often arduous tasks of motherhood often by herself in the new California culture. Andrea was born in 1962 and Rossana in late 1963. She was a wonderful mother, and the lives of her children attest to that.
When the children were older and more self sufficient, she sought to expand her life and began volunteering at the nascent East Bay Center for the Performing Arts, which began in a church near 24 and Barrett in Richmond, and later moved to 11 Street in downtown Richmond. Fred Setterberg wrote "Jo served as Development Director at the Center, helping to build a broad base of donors throughout the Bay Area. Her rare combination of charm, wit, and savvy – along with a keen enthusiasm for music, dance, and drama – made her an indispensable force for good in the local arts community. Smart, funny, and acutely sensitive to others, she was a joy to work with."
After a number of years at the Center, she moved to a paying job at the University of California, working for the director of Collections Development in the UC library. She loved this work and was surrounded by a group that became lifelong friends.
From the time when the children were very young until they left home, the family enjoyed many outings together, camping in the Sierra or at Lassen. She even withstood a backpacking trip with Emory. She was an avid opera fan, and she and Emory were SF Opera members for about 25 years. Her favorite avocation was reading, which she did with considerable speed.
Jo will be remembered by all who knew her for her smile, infectious good humor and ready wit. All people are unique, but she was very special to us all.
There are no services planned, but an informal memorial will be held around the Christmas holidays. She loved animals, and would like to be remembered by a gift to a local animal shelter.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 19, 2019