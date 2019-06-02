Josephine S. (Jo) Payne

Dec. 20, 1931 - May 17, 2019

Resident of Pacheco

Josephine passed away peacefully with her family at her side.

Josephine (Jo) was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 20, 1931 to German immigrants Josef and Maria Schneider. She graduated from Annunciation HS and attended Marygrove College in Detroit. She kept in touch with classmates until her death – and also her many relatives in Detroit and Germany. She spoke fluent German and visited Germany often.

In 1961 Jo married Howard Payne while they both worked at United Airlines. They traveled extensively throughout America and Europe, together and with their children.

Jo lived in Detroit, Honolulu, Concord, and Pacheco. She sang in church choirs all her life, played Bunco with close friends for 44 years, loved all sports and old gameshows, but most of all she loved her 4 children and 16 grandchildren. She worked 24 years at Mt. Diablo Hospital – Concord.

She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Howard (2017), her parents, her dear sister, Mary Ann Bernhardt and dear brother in law Edward Bernhardt – Detroit, her dear brother Bernard Schneider-Menlo Park.

Jo is survived by her children Julie Kinsey (Bill), Thomas Payne (Jacqui), Kathryn Greth, Susan Brekle (Fred), and 16 beloved grandchildren; also her dear sister-in-law Eleanor Ford-Fairfield; and many wonderful nieces, nephews and cousins around the world.

Visitation and Rosary Thursday, June 6, 2019 6- 7:30pm at Ouimet Bros. Concord Funeral Chapel, 4125 Clayton Rd. Concord. Celebration of Life Service Friday, June 7, 2019 10 a.m. at Queen of All Saints Church, 2390 Grant St. Concord. Reception to follow in Church Hall. At rest, Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette, CA.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a .





View the online memorial for Josephine S. (Jo) Payne Published in East Bay Times on June 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary