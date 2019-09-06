East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Viewing
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
St. Joseph Basilica
1109 Chestnut Street
Alameda, CA
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
7:30 PM
St. Joseph Basilica
1109 Chestnut Street
Alameda, CA
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Basilica
1109 Chestnut Street
Alameda, CA
Josephine Souza Esparza


1942 - 2019
Josephine Souza Esparza
February 25, 1942 - August 31, 2019
Born in Berkeley, Longtime Resident of Alameda
Josephine was called home to Heaven surrounded by family in prayer on August 31, 2019. She was one of 3 siblings born to Elsie Mello and Manuel Souza. She was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years Frank R. Esparza, Jr. She was also preceded in death by her loving relatives, Nora Souza, Emma Esparza, Linda Belt and Noah James. She leaves behind her brother Larry Souza, 7 children, 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren and many other extended loved ones. Josephine made a career as a Level 3 X-Ray Technician at PFI for 20 years and spent retirement caring for her family who will cherish her forever. All services for Josephine's journey home will be at St. Joseph Basilica, 1109 Chestnut Street, Alameda. Viewing and Rosary, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (Rosary begins at 7:30 p.m.) and Mass of Christian Burial, Wednesday, September 11th 11:00 a.m. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


View the online memorial for Josephine Souza Esparza
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 6, 2019
