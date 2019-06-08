Josie Dowd

Aug. 27, 1949—June 2, 2019

Alamo

Josie Dowd died June 2, 2019 after suffering a brain aneurysm while on a trip with her husband Tom in Nashville, TN. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her children and siblings. She was 69.

Josie was a rock for her family and gave all her love and energy to those around her. She had an infectious personality and could light up a room with her presence. As a result, she made many lifelong friends along the way while enjoying activities such as gardening, hiking, walking, exercising with friends, and enjoying Tahoe. She was known for sending fun greeting cards, telling great stories, and making people laugh while drinking her favorite: Diet Pepsi.

She was very active at Community Presbyterian Church in Danville and in the broader community. She led the Mother's Together ministry for a time at CPC and continued investing in the lives of moms through a regular small group. She served as a Stephen Minister, training for many hours to serve as a lay counselor to people facing life challenges. She participated for many years with Bible Study Fellowship, in both leadership and participant roles. Her reach was far and wide, and many celebrate her as the best friend they've ever had.

Josie is survived by her husband of 49 years, Tom Dowd of Alamo; children Brian (Amber) Dowd of Folsom, Bridget (Ryan) Banta of San Antonio, and Dan (Jackie) Dowd of Danville; grandchildren Timothy, Caelyn and Ethan Dowd; William, Annabel, and Coleson Banta; Bekah, Kira and Shane Dowd; her siblings Mary Campion of Salinas, Ginny Connell of Lake Stevens, WA, Chip Campion of Salinas and Liz Andrus of Salinas.

A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 5 p.m. Friday, June 14 at Community Presbyterian Church, 222 W. El Pintado, Danville, 94526.

The Josie Dowd Memorial Endowment at William Jessup University has been established. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made at www.Jessup.edu/give. Choose the Josie Dowd Memorial Endowment to support young mothers attending Jessup.





