Joy Cassady
1938 - 2020
Joy Cassady
April 4, 1938 - August 25, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Joy Lenore Cassady entered peacefully into rest August 25, 2020 in Fremont, California. Born to Charles Lee Davis and Doris Eleanor Conklin on April 28, 1938 in Vallejo, California where she was born and raised. She was a loving wife to the late Edward Harvey.
She was the loving mother of Chad William Cassady and Erin Jennifer Cassady. She is survived by her sisters, Rose Greene and Olivetta Chavez. Joy was the devoted grandmother of Chad William Cassady, Jr., Jack Edward Cassady and Ava Anne Cassady. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward, her parents Charles and Doris, brothers Donald, Phil and Richard and step sister Lillian.
Joy went to Vallejo Junior College and graduated in 1958. She then attended San Francisco State University where she received her BS degree and teaching credential. Joy went on to teach Physical Education at Luther Burbank Junior High School in San Francisco. From there she taught at John F. Kennedy High School where she remained for 39 years. Joy was truly a dedicated and loving educator.
She enjoyed walking her dogs, family gatherings, working out at 24 Hour Fitness in the Silver Sneakers class, gardening and reading. She loved her grand children and pets. Joy belonged to St. Joseph's parish where she attended the Monday bible class and Wednesday bible study. She was a part of the California Teachers Association, Calpers and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of her life on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels. 40842 Fremont Blvd., Fremont, CA 94538. If you do not feel comfortable coming in person you can join the service by computer using this link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87151433337
Joy requested donations be made to the Sister John Marie's Pantry at PO Box 3279, Fremont, CA. 94539, or to St. Vincent DePaul at 2272 San Pablo Avenue, Oakland, CA. 94612.


Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Berge Pappas Smith Chapel of the Angels
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
