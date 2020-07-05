Joyce Ann DuBois Devincenzi
August 6, 1934 - June 19, 2020
Resident of Danville, CA
Family—a single word that says much about the woman who was a devoted wife, loving mother, gracious grandmother, great grandmother, and friend to many. Sending balloon and confetti-stuffed birthday cards, decorating for every 'Hallmark' holiday, visiting with the neighbors, talking on the phone with her sisters, and gathering with friends and family topped her list of favorite things. She also enjoyed singing, gardening, Avon, and QVC.
We will be forever comforted knowing that Joyce/Gram/GG is now joyfully reunited with her beloved husband, Richard, and grandson, Mike McDowell.
Joyce is survived by a large and loving family, including her sister, Janet Rodat, Saratoga, CA, daughter Karen McDowell, Walnut Creek, CA, daughter and son-in-law Karol and Steve Black, Rocklin, CA, son and daughter-in-law Robert Devincenzi and Pamela Wilkerson, Los Gatos, CA, son and daughter-in-law Ronald and Gloria Devincenzi, Atlanta, GA, grandchildren Woody, Jake, Kayli, Gemma, and Mia, great-grandchild Cash, son of grandson Mike McDowell, Tracee Devincenzi Varni, mother of Jake and Kayli, and numerous other in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and close family friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) are greatly appreciated. View the online memorial for Joyce Ann DuBois Devincenzi