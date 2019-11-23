|
|
Joyce Barbara Guzman
Sept. 25, 1938 - Nov. 19, 2019
Rocklin, Ca.
Joyce Barbara Guzman passed away at the age of 81.
Joyce was born and raised in New Bedford Massachusetts. Joyce's parents were Theodore and Mable Borges, she, the only daughter among 5 brothers. They loved to tease, laugh and go to the beach for clam bakes. She married and moved to California in 1961, where she raised her family in Antioch. Friends and family always teased her about her east coast accent, although she lived most of her life in California, her accent was always present. Joyce excelled in sewing and worked retail, selling fabric for many years. Joyce loved to dance and met Carlos (Charlie) Guzman who also loved dancing. They married and did the dance of life together until he preceded her in death.
Joyce is survived by her son, Wayne Medeiros of Antioch, daughter, Cheryl Silveria of Roseville, son-in-law, Robert Silveria of Roseville, granddaughters, Monica Nett of Roseville, Amanda Medeiros of Fairfield, grandsons, Jared Silveria of Alameda, Mark Silveria of Columbia MO, and 6 great grandchildren, Austin, Ava, Anastasia, Marcus, Lillian and Lucia.
Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m-12:00 p.m. at Higgins Chapel 1310 A St., Antioch. Services will follow at 12:00 p.m. also at Higgins Chapel. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 2200 E. 18th St., Antioch, CA.
View the online memorial for Joyce Barbara Guzman
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 23, 2019