|
|
Joyce Benton
May 13, 1929 - Oct. 16, 2019
Walnut Creek
Joyce Clarinda Blohm Benton, age 90, former resident of Rossmoor, Walnut Creek, passed away in Concord on October 16, 2019. Born May 13, 1929 in Oakland, raised in Piedmont, attended College of Pacific, Stockton and graduated from California State University, East Bay. Loving mother of Linda Garrett of Larkspur, Janet Conley (Jeff) of Mill Valley and Bob Benton (Linda) of Martinez; grandmother of Hilary and Andrew Garrett, Everett and Neal Carmody, and Jason and Scott Stahlberg, and five great-grandchildren; sister of Rita Blohm Anderson and aunt to the Anderson family in Morro Bay; cousin to Nan Lintz (Don) of Sunnyvale. Member of Daughters of California Pioneers, DAR, and Colonial Dames. Interment at Mountain View Cemetery, Oakland. Memorials may be made to the .
View the online memorial for Joyce Benton
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019