Joyce Beryl Valli
September 24, 2020
Resident of Albany, CA
Joyce was born in San Francisco, passed away September 24 at the age of 95. She was raised in Berkeley.
After her marriage to Theodore A. Valli (deceased) they raised their four children Pamela Fellman of San Jose, Ted J. Valli of Richmond, Martin D. Valli (deceased) and Laura E. Sinats of Benecia. She also had 8 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. Joyce was associated for a number of years with several social, civic, school, and Church activities.
Joyce was a member of the Lutheran Church of the Cross in Berkeley where later in life she served as the administrative assistant. She worked for Sundial Special Vacations promoting and touring with developmentally disabled adults.
Joyce among other jobs worked for the Albany Chamber of Commerce, Richmond School District and the Educational Testing Services. Joyce also volunteered for many organizations. She was presented with a Life Membership Award by the Albany High School PTA, awarded the Luther Halsey Gulick by Camp Fire Inc. for 64 years of service and a special award from the Arbor Day Foundation. She also did volunteer work for the YMCA, AFS, and the Boy Scouts. In her youth she was president of the local chapter of Rainbow girls.
She did everything for her family. She loved gardening, swimming, reading, dancing and was an expert seamstress. She was a wonderful woman, much loved and will be sorely missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
There will be a memorial service, when possible.


Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 14, 2020.
